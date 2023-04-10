Whatsapp (73) 99958-1514
Whatsapp (73) 99958-1514
Pesquisar
InícioEntretenimentoCelebridadeMTV revela indicados do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

MTV revela indicados do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Escrito por Correio 24 horas

A MTV revelou a lista de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. As votações, que já estão abertas, vão até dia 17 de abril no site do prêmio. A cerimônia será transmitida, ao vivo, direto do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles, no dia 7 de maio, domingo, na MTV e na Pluto TV, no canal MTV Pluto TV (157). A apresentação ficará por conta do grande ícone do cinema e da televisão, Drew Barrymore.

Top Gun: Maverick (6), Stranger Things (6), The Last of Us (6), The White Lotus (4), Wednesday Unscripted: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (2), RuPaul’s Drag Race (2), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2), Vanderpump Rules (2) lideram as indicações.

Os novatos, indicados pela primeira vez, incluem: Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D’Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco, Sosie Bacon.
 

CONFIRA A LISTA COMPLETA DE INDICADOS DO MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS:

MELHOR FILME
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR SÉRIE
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO – FILME
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO – SÉRIE
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR HERÓI
Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR VILÃO
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles — Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN — M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

MELHOR BEIJO (apresentado por Cheetos®)
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA
Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

MELHOR LUTA
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile

MELHOR PARCERIA
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Cosa — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

ELENCO MAIS FODÁSTICO
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie

MELHOR MÚSICA
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing) 

MELHOR DOC-REALITY
Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)
Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop
Las Kardashian
Vanderpump Rules

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO
All-Star Shore
Gran Hermano
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
Los Traidores

MELHOR APRESENTADOR
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

MELHOR SQUAD DE REALITY
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal y Devin Walker – El desafío: Montar o morir
RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO MUSICAL
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Últimas notícias

Política

Notícia que circula nas redes envolvendo escolas de Teixeira de Freitas é falsa; entenda

Nesta segunda-feira (10), uma notícia falsa foi publicada no site da Prefeitura Municipal de...
Entretenimento

Key Alves aluga mansão milionária para os pais. Veja!

Key Alves está colhendo os frutos pós BBB. A ex-jogadora de vôlei alugou uma...
Política

Receita barra exoneração de ex-secretário envolvido no caso das joias

A Receita Federal revogou a exoneração do ex-secretário Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, suspeito de...
Esportes

Pesquisa aponta o Bahia entre as 12 maiores torcidas do Brasil; veja ranking

Qual é a maior torcida do Brasil? Motivo de debates acalorados...

Mais para você

Acompanhe nossas notícias, adicione nosso Whatsapp (73) 99958-1514, nos envie imagens ou apenas o seu relato. E-mail: [email protected]

© 2022 - Itamaraju Notícias - Todos os direitos reservados.